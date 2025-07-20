Q2 report from the Wood County Recorder’s Office



Bowling Green, OH – Wood County Recorder, Connor Rose, has released the second quarter 2025 report detailing real estate transaction activity, including deed and mortgage filings, and compared those numbers with the same period in 2024.

In Q2 2025, the Recorder’s Office recorded 1,464 deeds, representing a 5.5% increase from the 1,388 deeds filed in Q2 2024. The total consideration value of those deeds reached $206.7 million, marking a substantial 25.2% increase from the $165.1 million of recorded consideration in the same quarter last year.

During Q2 2025, the Recorder’s Office recorded 954 mortgage documents, a 16.06% increase compared to the 822 recordings in Q2 2024. The total consideration value for the quarter reached $6.36 billion, marking a substantial 106% increase from $3.08 billion recorded in the same period last year. Notably, two large commercial mortgages accounted for $3.5 billion of the total consideration value recorded in Q2 2025.

“We saw more property changing hands and more money moving behind those deals. It was a strong quarter all around,” said Rose.

The Recorder’s Office will continue to monitor trends in real estate transactions across Wood County and keep the public informed through regular updates.