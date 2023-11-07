Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Presentation on Wednesday, November 8th

Question Persuade Refer Presentation at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) on Wednesday, November 8th from 4:30-6:00PM at the NAMI Wood County office.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. In this 1.5-hour training, participants will learn how to recognize suicide warning signs and how to respond if these signs are present, how to ask someone about the presence of suicidal thoughts and/or feelings and how to offer hope. In addition, participants will gain information about resources in the community and how to refer individuals to those resources.

For registration and additional information, visit: https://namiwoodcounty.org/qpr/