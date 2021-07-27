Quilt Day at the Wood County Fair

The 2021 Wood County Fair Quilt Show will be August 5th starting at 11 A.M. and closing at 7 P.M. in the new pavilion on the Wood County Fairgrounds. This year’s quilt theme is related to the Bicentennial of Wood County and historic patriotic quilts. The day will include continuous demonstrations by quilt clubs in Wood County including Prairie Depot of Wayne, Maumee Bay Country Quilters from Northern Wood County, Black Swamp Quilts who meet in Bowling Green. The day will feature demonstrations on a variety of topics.

At 1:30 p.m. the Quilting Eagles of Pemberville will present a salute to veterans and red, white and blue quilts. Discover how their projects pay tribute to veterans in their community with these gorgeous creations. At 3:30 p.m Gretchen Schultz, expert quilter, will discuss historic fabrics, feed sacks and the influence they have had in quilts over the years and examples of how they have used in quilts. At 5:30 p.m. Jennifer Morlock, Black Swamp Quilters, will present Inspiring Creativity with Fabric and Thread. Your creativity will be inspired by the many different projects and ideas shared by this talented demonstrator. Fabric and thread and creativity combines can be more than just inspirations so see what Jenny has created over the last year and you will be amazed at the possibilities.

This is a one day show with no competition and is open to anyone who wishes to share a quilt they made of received as a home created gift. Enter a quilt and receive a free Thursday pass to the fair or if you are a senior citizen you get in free on Thursday. Register your quilt or quilted items, small or large, by returning the completed entry form to Wood County Agricultural Society P.O. Box 146 Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or dropping off the completed form in the entry building on the fairgrounds at 13860 W. Poe Road, BG or call 419-352-0441. Or register on line at: https://tinyurl.com/woodcountyquiltdayform

Bring entered items to the Pavilion on the fairgrounds between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Enter as many items as desired however you will receive one pass or one chance to win a door prize. Entrant must retain the ticket stub to claim the quilted item. Entrant need not be the originator of the quilted item. Show is sponsored by Wood County Agricultural Society and volunteers.

Email: dherringshaw@metalink.net with any questions.