Quilt Day at the Wood County Fair

Wood County Fair is fast approaching. The thrill of a fair has its challenges in this Covid 19 world.  After much deliberation and discussion the Quilt Day Committee has decided to cancel Quilt Day  at the  2020 fair. We thank everyone for  being part of quilt day and viewing the treasurers  displayed for over twenty years. We will be back in 2021.

We have many great volunteers and enjoy the activities offered during the day and the opportunities to view creative works.  For the safety of all those volunteering, the quilted items, and our dedicated audience we have decided to wait and see everyone at the 2021 fair. 

In 2021 will be the 125th year of the Courthouse and theme for the year will be historical aspects of the county.  Begin your projects now that exemplify the court house and other great historical locations in Wood County.

