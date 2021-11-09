North Baltimore, Ohio

November 9, 2021 7:53 am

Quilt Group to Meet

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, November 15, 9:30 am
in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. 

The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell.

Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. 

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.   Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537. 

