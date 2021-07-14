NBX WaterShedsun
BVH March 2020
3 panel GIF
Driver Wanted
January Start with us
Logo
March 2020
sales June-July
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update

Quilter Group to Meet

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, July 26, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. 

The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. 

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.   Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website