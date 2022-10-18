Quilters to Hold Monthly Meeting

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, October 24, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. The day begins with the business meeting.



Following the meeting, Betty Fiser, a certified quilt judge from Lima, will present “This is What Fair Judges Look for”. She will also give a trunk show.



After all questions pertaining to Betty’s program are answered, a few Ohio Star members will show and tell about their quilts.



Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.