North Baltimore, Ohio

October 18, 2022 5:19 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Geo Cache
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
WCCOA Social Services Nurse

Quilters to Hold Monthly Meeting

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, October 24, 9:30 am  in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. The day begins with the business meeting. 

Following the meeting, Betty Fiser, a certified quilt judge from Lima, will present “This is What Fair Judges Look for”.  She will also give a trunk show. 

After all questions pertaining to Betty’s program are answered, a few Ohio Star members will show and tell about their quilts.  

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website