Quilters to Meet

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, November 28, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.



The day begins with the business meeting followed by a few Ohio Star members showing and telling about their quilts.

Program for November is “Four Corners”. Four members will each set up in a different corner of the room and will demonstrate how to make a simple and easy project by quilting or other method of construction.

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.