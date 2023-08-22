North Baltimore, Ohio

August 22, 2023 2:05 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
June 2023 Left Rail
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

Quilters to Meet Next Monday

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, August 28, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.  The day begins with the business meeting. 

This will be followed with a program by Kari from “Kari’s Custom Quilting of Anna, Ohio.  Kari will show a new canvas rug, demonstrate how to use DebTucker Rulers, talk about a half pack quilt using a half yard of fabric and her block of the month. 

Show and Tell will conclude events of the day.  Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.

Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website