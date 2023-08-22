Quilters to Meet Next Monday

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, August 28, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. The day begins with the business meeting.



This will be followed with a program by Kari from “Kari’s Custom Quilting of Anna, Ohio. Kari will show a new canvas rug, demonstrate how to use DebTucker Rulers, talk about a half pack quilt using a half yard of fabric and her block of the month.



Show and Tell will conclude events of the day. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.

Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.