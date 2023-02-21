North Baltimore, Ohio

February 21, 2023 2:20 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Help Wanted – Multiple Jan 2023
Weekly Specials
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Fiber Locator
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo

Quilters to Meet Next Week

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, February 27, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. 

The day begins with the business meeting followed by the program which is a video by Jenny Doan where she demonstrates a quilt technique. Ohio Star program team has secured permission to show this video.  Business meeting will conclude with Show and Tell. 

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website