Quilters to Meet Next Week

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, February 27, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.



The day begins with the business meeting followed by the program which is a video by Jenny Doan where she demonstrates a quilt technique. Ohio Star program team has secured permission to show this video. Business meeting will conclude with Show and Tell.

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.