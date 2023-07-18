Quilters to Meet on 07.24.23

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, July 24, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. The day begins with the business meeting.

This is followed with a program presented by Earlene Shock on Underground Railroad Quilt Blocks. Earlene will show ten of these blocks and as well as reveal the significance of each type of block.



Show and Tell will conclude the events of the day. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.

Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.