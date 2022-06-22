North Baltimore, Ohio

June 22, 2022

Quilters to Meet on 6/27/22

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, June 27, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue. 

The day begins with the business meeting.  Following this, Kathy Vermillion will present June’s program:  “A Truck Show of Quilted and Machine Embroidered Projects.”   After all questions pertaining to Kathy’s program are answered, a few members will show and tell about their quilts. 

Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. 

Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated.  Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061. 

submitted by Esther Nagel

