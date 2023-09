Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, September 25, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.



The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. After this, a quilting video will be shown. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.

Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Diane Warren at 419-957-5012.