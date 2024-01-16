Quilting Group to Meet

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday, January 22, 9:30 am in Findlay at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Avenue.

The day begins with the business meeting followed with a program by Melissa Lamb, an Ohio Star member.

Melissa will discuss different ways to appliqué: by hand and by machine. She will show quilts appliquéd by each method.

Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.

Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.