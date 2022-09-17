North Baltimore, Ohio

September 17, 2022 5:14 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
3 panel GIF
Member Services Rep I
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
2022.03.25 Update website

RAIL SAFETY WEEK: SEPTEMBER 19 – 25, 2022

RAIL SAFETY WEEK

SEPTEMBER 19 – 25, 2022

WHEN:  Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 10:00 am
 WHERE:  Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 87 
                  12891 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Every 3 hours in the United States a person or vehicle is hit by a train.  Safe Communities of Wood County will be hosting a press event in conjunction with CSX Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other local coalition partners to support CSX and Operation Lifesaver in its mission to save lives around railroad tracks and trains.  Efforts will be made to look for unsafe motorists violating Ohio laws regarding rail grade crossings across Wood County during rail safety week. 
 
In a race between you and an approaching train, the train will win every time.  We remind motorists and pedestrians to use caution in the vicinity of trains and railroad tracks.  Trains can’t stop, but you can!
 

 
Safe Communities Contact Information
Safe Communities Coordinator – Sandy Wiechman

Ohio State Highway Patrol – Lieutenant Jordan L. Schwochow
  • Phone: (419) 352-2481

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website