RAIL SAFETY WEEK: SEPTEMBER 19 – 25, 2022

WHEN: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 10:00 am

WHERE: Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 87

12891 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Every 3 hours in the United States a person or vehicle is hit by a train. Safe Communities of Wood County will be hosting a press event in conjunction with CSX Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other local coalition partners to support CSX and Operation Lifesaver in its mission to save lives around railroad tracks and trains. Efforts will be made to look for unsafe motorists violating Ohio laws regarding rail grade crossings across Wood County during rail safety week.



In a race between you and an approaching train, the train will win every time. We remind motorists and pedestrians to use caution in the vicinity of trains and railroad tracks. Trains can’t stop, but you can!

