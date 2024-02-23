Rainbow Trout To Be Released in a Lake Near You in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will release 85,000 rainbow trout across the state beginning Wednesday, March 13. The 95 stocking locations were chosen to give as many anglers as possible a chance to reel in these feisty fish in March, April, and May. Trout releases are designed for high angler success and harvest.



Find a complete list of release dates and locations at ohiodnr.gov/troutstockings. Fishing techniques can be found at wildohio.gov.





Information about the trout releases, including a complete list of dates, stocking locations, event information, and any changes to the schedule because of weather is available at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).



Some trout stocking locations feature a special event on the day of the scheduled release, including youth-only fishing. Fishing at state park youth ponds is only available for youth 16 years of age and younger for the first seven days after trout are released. After that week, these waters are open to anglers of all ages through the end of April. On May 1, these ponds return to providing youth-only fishing for the rest of the year.



Where to fish

Rainbow trout are stocked throughout Ohio. A few of the most popular fishing locations are:

Central Ohio: Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir, and Delaware State Park Pond

Northwest Ohio: East Harbor State Park Pond, Giertz Lake, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds, and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond

Northeast Ohio: Beartown Lake, Brushwood Lake, Little Turtle Pond, Munroe Falls Lake, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake, and Westlake Nature Center Pond

Southeast Ohio: Buckeye Park Lake, Forked Run, Penrod Lake, Rose Lake, St. Clairsville Reservoir, Turkey Creek Lake, and Yoctangee Park Lake

Southwest Ohio: Adams Lake, Caesar Creek Youth Pond, Cowan Lake Youth Pond, Home of the Brave Park Pond, Rocky Fork State Park Beach Pond, Rush Run Lake, and Sycamore State Park Pond

By stocking these and other water areas across the state, the Division of Wildlife provides anglers the opportunity to enjoy quality spring rainbow trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. The daily limit is five rainbow trout per angler.



Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s coldwater state fish hatcheries and measure between 10-13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Rainbow trout are stocked primarily near metropolitan areas in order to provide close to home fishing opportunities for many anglers. Trout are sensitive to warm temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring so the best time to catch them is within two weeks of release.



Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license is $25 and is valid for one year after purchase. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents.



Sales of fishing licenses along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration program support the operation of Division of Wildlife fish hatcheries. The Sport Fish Restoration program is a partnership between federal and state governments, the fishing industry, anglers, and boaters. When anglers purchase rods, reels, fishing tackle, fish finders, and motorboat fuel, they pay an excise tax. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administers and disburses funds from these taxes to state fish and wildlife agencies. These funds are used to acquire habitat, produce and stock fish, conduct research and assessment surveys, provide aquatic education, and secure fishing access.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.