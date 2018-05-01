Ralph A. Francisco, 85, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was born in rural North Baltimore on September 24, 1934 to Paul & Jennie (Smith) Francisco. He married Nancy J. Peterson on August 24, 1966, in Custar United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2005.

Ralph was a 1952 graduate of North Baltimore High School. He proudly served his country from 1956 – 1958 and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from BGSU in 1961 in Biology. In 1965, he was awarded a Masters of Arts degree in Biological and Geological Sciences.

He taught high school for 10 years in Wood and Darke Counties of Ohio. In 1969, he changed careers and became a US Postal employee. He served as a mail carrier to Custar and the surrounding area. During the time he received 9 safe driving awards and the prestigious million mile awards for accident free driving. He retired in September 2001 with 36 yeas of service.

As an avid gardener, Ralph enjoyed growing different varieties of tomatoes. He also enjoyed wood working and always had various projects in different stages of completion in his work shop. As an avid reader of novels, his favorite authors were John Grisham. Lee Child, William Johnstone, Elmer Kelton, John Sanford,. He was a 4 year volunteer for Bridge Hospice of Bowling Green and Findlay. He assisted in building several wheelchair ramps in area homes. He was a mason and was affiliated with the Weston Masonic Lodge #560 F.&AM.

Survivors include 2 daughters: Sara McCarron of Custar and Gail (Dan) Viau of Bowling Green; a sister Jean Watts of Maumee; a granddaughter Hailey McCarron of Custar. He attended the Bowling Green Church of Christ.

Services for Ralph will be private with interment at the Milton Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Ralph’s honor may be gifted to the Wood County Committee of Aging specifically the North Baltimore Senior Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home. 1460 W Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com