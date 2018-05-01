Ramona “Kay” Wagner, 79, of BG

Ramona “Kay” Wagner, 79, of Bowling Green, passed away at 1:25 a.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on February 26, 1942, in Bowling Green to the late Raymond and Audie (Conley) Carr. She married Guy Trimble and they were divorced. She later married Tom Wagner and he preceded her in death.

Kay is survived by her son, Scott (Yolanda) Trimble of Deshler; brother, Phil Carr of FL; sisters: Kathy Wilkus of FL, Linda (George) Taylor of Bowling Green, Bonnie Lashaway of Bowling Green, Elaine (Sam) Loera of WY and Jeanette (Dave) Larsen of WY; son-in-law, Bill DeVaul of North Baltimore; sister-in-law, Nancy Carr of Alabama; grandchildren: Nicole (Mike) Nichols, Corrie Reyes, and Jacob Patton; great-grandchildren: Eli Reyes, Cayleb Reyes, Isabel Reyes, Cole Nichols, Chase (Kendra) Nichols and Alex (Traci) Nichols; great-great-grandchildren: Aidin Daniel, Raylee and Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sons: Guy Trimble, Jr., Jim Trimble and Darryl Trimble; a daughter, Kathy DeVaul; brother, Art Carr; grandson, Danny Patton, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Mackayla Nichols.

Kay was a former Truck Driver. She had an adventurous spirit, and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed going out to dinner, being outdoors, sitting around a bonfire with friends, traveling, riding motorcycles, and most of all spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Jerry City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, N. Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.