Randy L. Haas, 66, of Cygnet passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born on October 19, 1954, in Bowling Green to the late Robert and Delores (Wenig) Haas. He married Claudia (Long) on January 12, 1996, and she survives.





Randy is also survived by his daughters: Jennifer (Brandon) Goodman of Bowling Green, Hope (Tom) Hannah of Ada, Holly Irvin of Findlay and Jamie Irvin of Findlay; son, Chip Smith of Custar; brother, Galen (Kathy) Haas of North Baltimore; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren on the way.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Craig Haas.



Randy was a retired Truck Driver as an owner operator and from Whitacre Logistics. His greatest love and joy in life was his family.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Jim Tracy officiating. Burial will be in Jerry City Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.