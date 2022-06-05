North Baltimore, Ohio

Below is the standard choice offer (SCO) for residential Columbia Gas of Ohio customers. This price can be used with the comparison chart on Energy Choice Ohio to help you find the best deal for you.

Columbia’s standard choice offer is $1.05580 per ccf

The standard choice offer is the default price of natural gas if you do not enroll with a competitive supplier.

With Ohio energy choice, customers from residential homeowners to large manufacturers are able to shop for energy options from a diverse group of competitive suppliers certified by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

If you choose a new energy supplier, Columbia will continue to deliver the natural gas to your home or business. Columbia will also continue to maintain and repair the pipes and infrastructure. You should continue to call Columbia if you have a natural gas emergency.

For additional information about choosing a supplier, visit Energy Choice Ohio.

Learn how CGO’s standard choice offer is established here.