Ray W. Vandersall, 86, of Van Buren, died at 5:09 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2024, at his residence. He was born on October 8, 1937, in Cygnet to the late Frank M. and Isabelle L. (Beckford) Vandersall. He married Sharyn K. Meyer on January 22, 1971 and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2008.

Ray is survived by his children: Lori Stewart of Bowling Green, Jay (Holly) Vandersall of Wayne; Melody R. (Joseph) Dodds of Findlay, Lindy R. Vandersall of Van Buren, and Melissa R. (Ehret) Pahl of Carey; grandchildren: Andrew Stewart, Kathryn Stewart, Chelsea (Andrew) Hess, Erin Vandersall, Justin (Sam Gase) Romick, Rikki (Randy) Wells, and Drew (fiance, Tracy Filgor) Smith; 4-step-grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; and his loyal companion, Little Dog.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Sheline.

Ray retired in 2006 from Bowling Transportation. He attended Liberty School, and was a member of the North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Reverend Ben Lowell officiating. Burial will be in Ten Mile Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to: Wood County Agriculture Society Jr. Fair Horse Department and/or Wyandot County Humane Society/HOPE Clinic.

