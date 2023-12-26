Raymond Clark, 66, NB

Raymond Clark, 66, of North Baltimore, died at 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born on January 17, 1957, in Fremont to the late James L. and Viola M. (Patton) Clark. He married Joni (Baney) on July 4, 1975, and she survives.



Ray is also survived by his sons: Mike (Molli) Clark of North Baltimore and Ryan (Rani) Clark of North Baltimore; daughters: Amanda (Tony Stewart) Solether of Delaware and Kari Boes of North Baltimore; brother, John Clark of North Baltimore; sister, Mary Webb of Galatea; and his beloved grandchildren: Mitch, Owen, Cooper, Landon, Alex, Brody, Brynn, Lily, Kaitlin and Dillon.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Clark; sisters: Nancy Coppler and Betty McCartney; and his son-in-law, David Boes.



Ray retired from D.S. Brown in North Baltimore after 41 years. He loved watching and attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events throughout the years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, Yahtzee and corn hole.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 28, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 29, 2023, at Basic Truth Church, Cygnet. Pastors Jim Baney and Chris Baney officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Basic Truth Church, Cygnet and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice.



