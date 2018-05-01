Raymond Lee “Stink” Chapman, age 82 of North Baltimore, Ohio, died at his residence on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

He was born February 6, 1939, to the late Ruth and Rosie Chapman. He married Elaine Sherick on Jan. 26, 1963, and she survives.



He was a 1957 graduate of North Baltimore High School. After graduation, he enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Raymond retired after 30 years of service from Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 539 of North Baltimore and the Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed many years of camping with his family and traveling with his wife. He will be remembered for being a fun-loving husband, dad, and granddad, and will be greatly missed.



Also surviving are two daughters — Debbie (Frank) Bach and Cindy (William) Peters followed by the joys of his life, grandchildren — Andrew Peters, Matthew Bach, Rachel Peters, and Jonathan Bach; two brothers — Leonard (Kay) Chapman and Norman Chapman and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Beatrice Orians.



Memorials may be made to the North Baltimore Public Library.



A family graveside service to be held at a later date in Arcadia Memory Gardens, where military rites will be observed by the American Legion Post 539.