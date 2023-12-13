Ready, Set, Play!

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Pickleball, playgrounds, and picnic areas are just some of the fun new projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) NatureWorks grant program. The $1.6 million in funding will be used to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans across the state.
“These projects support the fact that Ohio is a great place for people to live, work, and play,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We’re excited to work with our local partners to broaden opportunities for outdoor recreation.”
ODNR approved 61 projects in 59 counties. Projects include development of new and renovated playgrounds, splashpads, sports courts including pickleball and basketball courts, trails and walking paths, dog parks, kayak launches, disc golf courses, and other park amenities such as restrooms, lighting, and parking.
“We make it our mission to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Projects like these help to show families and friends the outdoor adventures that can be found right in their own communities.”
The new projects include:
Butler County
- RiversEdge Kayak Launch at Marcum Park
- Construct a concrete launch and staging area for paddlers
- Award total: $46,206
Champaign County
- North Lewisburg Spain Creek Disc Golf 18 at North Lewisburg Municipal Park
- Design and install new 18-hole disc golf course, trash receptacles and signage
- Award total: $21,191
Coshocton County
- Coshocton Outdoor Pickleball Court at City Recreation Park
- Construct outdoor pickleball court
- Award total: $22,435
Cuyahoga County
- The Village Green at Cahoon Memorial Park
- Install trail hub and gathering space
- Award total: $134,545
Franklin County
- Gahanna Mountain Bike Pit Stop at Academy Park
- Create a trailhead for mountain bike trail
- Award total: $95,746
Summit County
- Lake Linnea Spillway Bridge Replacement at Richfield Heritage Preserve
- Demolish and replace bridge
- Award total: $60,000
Wood County
- Paved Path Project at former Webster School Property
- Pave path around property perimeter
- Award total: $20,132
The full list of projects can be found here and on ODNR’s NatureWorks webpage.
NatureWorks grants provide up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government subdivisions (townships, villages, cities, counties, park districts, joint recreation districts and conservancy districts) for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas. Projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohioans in November 1993. Additional legislation authorized the creation of the NatureWorks Grant Program.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.