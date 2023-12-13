Ready, Set, Play!

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Pickleball, playgrounds, and picnic areas are just some of the fun new projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) NatureWorks grant program. The $1.6 million in funding will be used to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans across the state.



“These projects support the fact that Ohio is a great place for people to live, work, and play,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We’re excited to work with our local partners to broaden opportunities for outdoor recreation.”



ODNR approved 61 projects in 59 counties. Projects include development of new and renovated playgrounds, splashpads, sports courts including pickleball and basketball courts, trails and walking paths, dog parks, kayak launches, disc golf courses, and other park amenities such as restrooms, lighting, and parking.



“We make it our mission to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Projects like these help to show families and friends the outdoor adventures that can be found right in their own communities.”



The new projects include:



Butler County

RiversEdge Kayak Launch at Marcum Park

Construct a concrete launch and staging area for paddlers

Award total: $46,206



Champaign County

North Lewisburg Spain Creek Disc Golf 18 at North Lewisburg Municipal Park

Design and install new 18-hole disc golf course, trash receptacles and signage

Award total: $21,191



Coshocton County

Coshocton Outdoor Pickleball Court at City Recreation Park

Construct outdoor pickleball court

Award total: $22,435



Cuyahoga County

The Village Green at Cahoon Memorial Park

Install trail hub and gathering space

Award total: $134,545



Franklin County

Gahanna Mountain Bike Pit Stop at Academy Park

Create a trailhead for mountain bike trail

Award total: $95,746



Summit County

Lake Linnea Spillway Bridge Replacement at Richfield Heritage Preserve

Demolish and replace bridge

Award total: $60,000



Wood County

Paved Path Project at former Webster School Property

Pave path around property perimeter

Award total: $20,132



The full list of projects can be found here and on ODNR’s NatureWorks webpage.



NatureWorks grants provide up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government subdivisions (townships, villages, cities, counties, park districts, joint recreation districts and conservancy districts) for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas. Projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohioans in November 1993. Additional legislation authorized the creation of the NatureWorks Grant Program.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.