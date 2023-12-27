Recap of December 2023 Village Council Activity

Council Meetings Recap for December 2023, by Sue Miklovic

A short meeting was held on December 5th at Village Council chambers with the main order of business consisting of giving readings to new legislation, resolutions, motions, or business procedures, etc. that require multiple readings before they become legal for the village to enforce.

The content of the readings/ legislation had to do with accepting the annexation of 21 plus acres into the Village of North Baltimore, that will become the new Sheetz development near I-75 and Route 18, as well as amending the zoning district map of the Village of North Baltimore. Also, by rezoning the former North Baltimore Local Schools football property on South Tarr St. from special district S1 to medium density residential district R2, the property is now under development for up to seven new homes, with several deed restrictions.

The other piece of legislation was an ordinance amending chapter 182 of the codified ordinance of the village related to income tax. The county estimates the amount of income tax money that will be available to the village for it’s use, which is partially based on the amount of income earned within the village. There was a lot of manufacturing income generated this past year, which will reflect in more tax income available to the village.

The third resolution was regarding compensation for employees of the village of North Baltimore for fiscal year 24.

A regular meeting of the Village Council took place on December 19th, beginning at 5:30 PM. All council members were present.

Village residents Rick and Pam Van Mooy spoke during the public participation segment of the meeting and offered their sincere thanks to Mayor Goldner for her 16 years of service to the village, highlighting some of her areas of leadership that the they were thankful for during those years, including fiscal responsibility (sewer line replacement, Full-time professional EMS staff, Star Ohio investment fund) quality of life (frequent recipient of Wood Co. Park District grants) and dedication to the Tree Commission (memorial grove, Tree City USA designation )

Finance officer Tony Swartz shared that village finances via the income tax remain strong thanks mainly to the manufacturers in the village that have been working two and three shifts year-round. The Village has received over $225,000 in interest from the Star Ohio Investment account this year. The Village Finance team has completed training on the new accounting/finance software provided by the Auditor of the State of Ohio, It has been used to convert the North Baltimore records and will go “live” on January 1, 2024.

From Village Administrator Chase Fletcher:

*The Water Plant issues with the backwash filters is still on-going, but progress seems to be moving forward, despite delays in receiving replacement parts and legal complications.

* Broadway Street Reconstruction project has selected an engineer, but not signed the contract yet. The Village’s legal counsel is reviewing it.

*The Water Main replacement project is going well—on schedule and moving forward. Residents should only have a 20- minute period of not having service when the work is done in their area. If it’s longer than that, contact the Village Offices. Planning another update/progress report with engineers, contractors, and inspectors on January 9th.

*Water Street Bridge replacement project still moving forward. Expecting a “progress report” on project status soon.

*Recycling center will be adding security cameras with built in software that captures license plate numbers.

*Grant received for updating fencing around some of the baseball fields at park.($8600)

Police Chief Dave Lafferty recommended the hiring of Jeremy Salaz as a full time police officer and EMS Chief Phil Walter recommended the hiring of a part-time EMS employee Christie Korb. Both of these public safety recommendations were brought to the council by Ms. Beaupry, Chair of the Public Safety Committee during 2023.

It was mentioned the NB EMS has a contract to help with coverage, along with Bloom Township, while a new EMS District is being added in the southern end of the county. (You may recall seeing this change/addition on the election ballot in November 2023)This is only a temporary situation.

Councilwoman Paula Beaupry was thanked for her diligence, dedication, and hard work in securing funding and staffing for both the EMS and Police Departments during 2023. Both departments started the year with dangerously low numbers of employees but have recovered to nearly 100% staffing.

Mayor Goldner, in closing, reflected on her time of service to the community. “I’ve enjoyed my time. I hope we continue building on the growth. We’ve always been under our budget,” she said. “We’re doing well. Make sure the county remembers we’re here!”