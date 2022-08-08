Recap of JULY 2022 NB Board of Education Meeting

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education held their last monthly meeting on July 26th, 2022 at 6:00 PM at North Baltimore High School. All board members were present.

Listed on the agenda was a discussion and presentation with interested parties of the upcoming “Old Football Field” property sale. Village resident Tony Damon was present and when called upon, said he was representing Nomad Properties. He stated that his intention was to maintain the character of the neighborhood in which the old football field is located. Damon’s intention is to see the property developed with single-family homes. If he (Nomad Properties) purchases the property anywhere from 5 to 10 homes maximum would be constructed in the area, he said.

No other interested parties were present at the meeting to make a presentation or express interest.

Stephen Stewart, District Treasurer/ Interim Superintendent, talked about the two pipelines that are required to contribute money to school districts in our area (because they run through our District’s boundaries) He said that the Rover Pipeline issue is still not settled. The Nexus Pipeline has paid 62 -68% of the amount they owe for this year. They should be paying $1.7 million yearly and the local district has received $900,000 of that so far this year.

There are no administrative reports from the principals during the summer break.

There were multiple supplemental contracts for the 2022-2023 school year including marching band auxiliary advisors, high school football assistants, middle school volleyball, high school volleyball, assistance middle school volleyball, golf, cross country, junior high cheerleading.

Approved and administrative contract to Rodney Hopton, Special Education Director, beginning August 1, 2023 through July 31 2026.

Approved the 2022-2023 handbooks for Powell and NBMS/ HS as presented.

Approved Jeremy Sharninghouse as a delegate and Jaimye Bushey as an alternate, to attend the Ohio School Board Association 2022 OSBA annual business meeting.

Approved a partial assignment and assumption agreement between UPS, NP North Baltimore Industrial LLC, and the North Baltimore Local School District.

Approved in lieu of transportation costs for students that attended non-public schools in are impractical to transport but eligible to receive state reimbursement of $250 per student for the 2021-2022 school year upon verification by the school of attendance for Micah Foreman and Jesiah Foreman who both attend Bowling Green Christian Academy.

The Acting Superintendent/Treasurer talked about a “grading issue” with the district’s sports complex building project. There is also one light pole leaning. “Most likely there is no home season this year. The wet spring has caused delays,” Stewart said.

The Back to School Luncheon will be held at the high school at 12:15 PM on Monday August 15th. It is for all NB staff and the Board

The Back-to-School open houses will be held Monday, August 15th. It is from 5:00 to 7:00 PM for Powell Elementary and from 4:00 to 6:00 PM for the NB MS/HS



There is a teacher in- service day on Tuesday, August 16th



The first day of school is Wednesday, August 17th

The regular meeting adjourned at 6:24 PM and moved to Executive Session for the purpose of :

*Consideration of appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of an employee, student, or school official, or to investigate charges or complaints against such person, unless said person requests a public hearing.

*Consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding.

No further action was expected to be taken after the executive session

The next meeting is scheduled for August 23rd at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore High School building.