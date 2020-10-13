Recap of Last Village Council Meeting

By Sue Miklovic



The Village Council met last Tuesday October 6th with a bit of chaos and turmoil.



The Village Council has been using the Fire Department Bay or their Meeting room during Covid 19 in order to have enough room for social distancing at council meetings. Because of the large house fire that broke out and destroyed an NB home the same day, the Fire Department was partially still on the scene of the fire, and trying to return some equipment to the station. Team that with the construction and paving going on in the 200 block of North Main Street, and several people who wanted to be part of public participation at the beginning of the gathering.

The first speaker was Kathy Nelson, a representative for the Wood County Health Department tax levy renewal campaign, reminding citizens of the many things the Health Department provides for the County’s residents.

Next, were 3 residents inquiring about allowing 4 wheelers/ATV’s on the streets. They want permission to ride on the non-main roads with their licensed, road-worthy vehicles and are not being permitted to do so. More to come to follow up on this.

The agenda had stated the Council had an item of business, which included going into Executive Session, scheduled for the meeting. The Council members voted “NO”, expressing they had not had adequate time to study and prepare for the business at hand, as they had not seen the written documents involved in the negotiations in question prior to the meeting, They opted to request a Special meeting for October 13th to begin at 6:15pm, and to again include an Executive Session for confidential information related to the negotiations, and be immediately followed by the regular Committee of the Whole meeting.

Other items from last week’s meeting:

#Two part-time dispatchers (Brittany Beckford, Desiree Kimball) were hired for the village.

#Derrick Wears was promoted to Lead Medic/Captain for the EMS. (Troy Bateson recently resigned this position)

# A $1000.00 donation was made to the Police Department from the recent sale of “We support our Police” signs

#First layer of asphalt has been applied to the 200 block of Main Street. Underground drainage is done.

# The village will have the areas surrounding the Municipal building repaved while the crews are here. Motion made, and passed by council and funds available to do this.

# Rehabilitation of Village parking lot beside railroad tracks has begun. (Neighborhood Revitalization grant money-NRG)

#NRG materials ordered for work to be done in park

#preparations have begun for repaving East Walnut Street (NRG grant money)

# A final report has still NOT been received for the Village Smoke tests that were done this summer

#Bids will go out for the UV Disinfection system at the water treatment plant this month.

#A new software system package has arrived that will make our system compatible with what the State uses. When it is fully installed and operational, you will be able to pay your water bill on-line without a fee.

# Details of the plans for “Family Day in the Park” held last Saturday, October 10th, were shared.