Recap of November Village Council News

Village Council Recap for November 2021

By Sue Miklovic

Here is a recap and some highlights from the Village Council activity on November 16, 2021:

* There was a discussion of in-person “public participation” returning to the regular village council agenda

*There was communication from Natureworks informing the village that grant applications for 2021 were not funded and that the next deadline for submitting new applications will be May 31, 2022

*The Village was informed that we were not first in line to purchase the new ambulance that we previously thought we had a good chance of getting. They received our down payment after the other interested party didn’t make the deadline, but then their money somehow showed up and it was determined that it had been overlooked. Stay tuned…there may be more to the story. Otherwise, it’s back to Square One, searching for a replacement vehicle for the EMS.

*The Police Chief requested to hire Andrew Burmeister as a part time police officer, as of 11/16/21

*There was a request to hire Austin Hendren as a street laborer for the Department of Public Works, beginning November 16.

*A request to move into executive session was removed from the agenda because the person being considered for employment had already accepted another position.

*A discussion with AEP Ohio representatives regarding a requested easement near New Maplewood cemetery was held during the meeting. They are requesting a permanent easement for a Power Upgrade on Belmont and Deweyville Road. The representatives from AEP also stated that the work on Gillette Ave would begin in August of 2022. Village Council members complimented and thanked the AEP representatives on the upgrade work that had recently been completed in and around the East Broadway sub-station.

*Finance officer Tony Swartz shared information from Henry Township trustees regarding a jointly shared maintenance, repair, and improvements agreement on Mitchell Road, Belmore Road, and Deweyville Road.

*The Economic Development Committee Chairperson Leisa Ziegler recapped the recent meeting and confirmed that a request to change zoning had been submitted for development of a parcel between Eagleville Road and Quarry Road on Insley Rd. There is a public hearing scheduled for December 14th, 2021 to discuss the zoning change necessary and requested in order for the building project of a manufacturing spec building to move forward.

*This was Mr Brillhart’s final meeting with the village after recently submitting his resignation. The village will advertise with the Ohio Municipal League to help find a new Village Administrator.

*The Village’s new Legal Counsel Brian Zets was present at the meeting. Mr Zets was selected after former village solicitor Joel Kuhlman resigned the position when he was elected as a judge.