Recent Henry Township Minutes

submitted by Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES, ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING, January 14, 2020

The organizational meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Temp Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to name Wymer Chairman for 2020. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to name Baltz Vice-Chairman for 2020. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Wymer that the regular meetings for 2020 be scheduled for the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 5:30 pm in the Township office. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer that the records commission be established for 2020 as follows: Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, Chairman Wymer, and Fiscal Officer Davis.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the organizational meeting was adjourned upon motion.

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES , REGULAR MEETING, January 14, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of December 10, 2019 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for December 2019 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 13,905.39

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Cory Speweik – candidate for judge, JP Miklovic – The NBXpress

Old Business

New Business

Discussed Road plans – intention is to correspond with Jason Sisco at Wood Co. Eng. office. Trustees will inspect roads and create a list of priorities to discuss at the meeting o 1/28/2020.

The septic tank at the SR 18 house has been repaired

The ditch along Hammansburg Rd. has been cleaned

The MX 150 tractor is at Casey’s Sales and Service getting repaired.

There is a hole at the intersection of Thrush and Potter Rds. – B. Matthes will make repairs

Garage door opener at the SR 18 pole barn will be installed on 1/17 or 1/20

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to approve the depository agreement with First Federal Bank.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.