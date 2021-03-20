Recent Legislation Passed by Village Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE March 16, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _16__ day of _MARCH____ 2021. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 03 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS FOR THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION OF AN ELEVATED WATER TOWER ON EAST WATER STREET AND THE FNSTALLATION OF APPROXIMATELY 2,100 LINEAL FEET OF WATERLINE AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY