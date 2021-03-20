NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
BVH March 2020
3 panel GIF
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
January Start with us

Recent Legislation Passed by Village Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE  March 16, 2021   MEETING

 This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _16__ day of _MARCH____ 2021.  The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.  Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 03 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS FOR THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION OF AN ELEVATED WATER TOWER ON EAST WATER STREET AND THE FNSTALLATION OF APPROXIMATELY 2,100 LINEAL FEET OF WATERLINE AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

 
ORDINANCE 2021 – 10 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING REVISIONS TO THE WHOLESALE WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
 
 

 Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy passed by Council on__MARCH 16________, approved by the Mayor on ____16______ and which was duly published according to the law in the North Baltimore News on the following dates: MARCH

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website