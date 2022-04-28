Recent NB Jr High Track Results

From NB Coach/A.D. Dan Davis: Monday we competed in a 5 team meet at Riverdale.

*Girls & Boys combined had 15 new PRs (Personal Records). Daniel Hinkle & Jesse Whitacker had two each!

*Boys finished 3rd of 5, beating Hardin-Northern & Cory Rawson, losing to Riverdale & Kenton.

Top Performers Included:

Cooper Clark (16 points) – Finished 1st in the 110H & 800

Thain Spangenberg & Brody Clark finished 2nd & 3rd in Long Jump

Drew Meggitt & Landyn Tong finished 2nd & 3rd in Shot Put

*Girls team were missing two athletes this week, only scored 14.5 points, however some newer point getters included:

Cassidy Gerdeman – 4th in 100H & 200H

Lindsay Crouse – 5th in long jump

Attlee Rowlinson – 3rd in the 400

*Last night both teams competed at the Donnell Findlay Relays (at Findlay HS) competing against bigger D1 schools like Findlay, Fremont, Whitmer, and Grant Marion. Despite the colder weather both teams enjoyed the competition!

Boys 4×200 took 5th!

*The track team will finish this week out on Thursday competing at the Liberty-Benton Invite!