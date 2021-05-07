Recent NB Village Council Minutes

Here are the approved official minutes from the April 20th NB Village Council Meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

April 20, 2021 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.



II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Patterson- Here, Mr. Soltis-Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Soltis. Second by Ms. Zeigler

All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the April 13th meeting. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.



IV. Public Participation:

None due to COVID

Letters and Communications:

Report on the Proposed Quarry Road/Mitchell Road/W. Broadway Street Reconstruction Project by Mr. Rex Huffman with the Wood County Port Authority – a lot of discussion regarding the project and what the Village is willing to do. Went over the cost; where the money is coming from; possible closing of Second Street crossing; bridge needs updated; train blocking of tracks; CSX; Ohio Rail Development

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: emailed Henry Twp agreement



EMS Chief: report at seat

Fire Chief: no report submitted

Police Chief: no report submitted

Utility Director: no questions

DPW Superintendent: no questions

Village Administrator: UV-Compliance testing week of April 19th; Misc- 6 zoning permits; NatureWorks Grant discussion; discussion on water easement project; TMACOG- fund for Broadway; State Rte 18- still in discussion/coordinating a meeting for May. Economic Development- Mr. Dickerson is in communication with two developers; Roadway Project- estimate is 2.9 million

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: copy of the Newsletter- brush pick up

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler) nothing

Public Safety (Mr.Soltis) agreement is expired; look at services provided and services available; look at options while contract is expired; Officer Slane stepped up while the Chief was on vacation

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien) nothing

Public Works (Mr. Cook) change flag at Legion; Meeting- signs at Park, sidewalks, snow removal, green waste-TBD



Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson) nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard) meeting with Tony and Janet

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

No Readings

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 06-2021 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Resolution 06-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 06 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MORLOCK ASPHALT LTD. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FOR THE 2021 STREET AND ALLEY RESURFACING PROJECT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,198

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Resolution 07, 2021 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Resolution 07-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 07 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A STAINLESS-STEEL GAS LINE REPLACEMENT FOR A SLUDGE HOLDING TANK AT THE SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $5,200.00

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 05-2021 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Resolution 05-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 05 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING REVISIONS TO THE VILLAGE PERSONNEL POLICY AND PROCEDURES MANUAL SPECIFIC TO THE FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (FMLA)

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

No action

RESOLUTION 02-2021 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE HENRY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES WITH REGARD TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES “TABLED”

Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

Where are we with the Legal Council Position? On hold until Mr. Soltis is back.

Where are we with the Jaws of Life? Has raised $31,000.

Payment of the Bills

Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 102,724.07. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 7:15 PM. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.