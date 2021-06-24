Recent Perrysburg wastewater monitoring showed increased presence of COVID indicators

BOWLING GREEN — Community wastewater monitoring data from the Perrysburg wastewater treatment plant recently showed increased indicators for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The wastewater treatment plant serves all of the city of Perrysburg as well as parts of Perrysburg and Middleton townships.

A network across Ohio studies samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments from the virus that causes COVID-19. A recent reading at the Perrysburg wastewater treatment plant was 13 times greater than prior readings. In the past, similar increases have correlated with increased local transmission and reported cases of COVID-19.

Wood County Health Department is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and to contact their physician if they have any symptoms that could be from COVID-19.

“Wood County’s COVID-19 case numbers have improved recently, and we need to continue the habits that have helped us to fight this pandemic. If you have any symptoms that could be from COVID-19, we recommend that you contact your medical provider to find out whether you should be tested, even if your symptoms are mild,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

“Testing is one of the best tools we have to prevent further spread. Early testing, combined with staying home when you could be contagious, will prevent additional cases,” Robison continued.

“Our communities have been doing a great job of fighting COVID, and keeping our healthy habits will help us to prevent future disease.”

COVID-19 testing is available in many locations and can be accessed through Wood County Health Department by calling 419-823-9512. For more details, go to www.Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org

If you have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19, you can find a full schedule of upcoming opportunities at www.Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.