Recipe: Chicken with Napa Cabbage and Rice Noodles


https://youtu.be/zbbbz1p4tcE

A delectable sauce spiced with sriracha and sweetened with honey coats a ginger-scented mixture of chicken, rice noodles, and fresh vegetables in this one-dish meal.

Nutrition Facts

CaloriesCalories

373 Per Serving

ProteinProtein

29g Per Serving

FiberFiber

4g Per Serving
 

Ingredients

 Servings  4   Serving Size   1 1/2 cups

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces dried medium Asian rice stick noodles, broken in half
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, all visible fat discarded, patted dry, and cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced peeled gingerroot
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 cup matchstick-size carrot strips
  • 4 cups thinly sliced napa cabbage
  • 3/4 cup sliced green onions (dark green part only)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped unsalted peanuts, dry-roasted

Sauce

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce (lowest sodium available)
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon plain rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot chile sauce (sriracha preferred)

Directions

Tip: Click on step to mark as complete.

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients. Set aside.
  2. Put the noodles in a large bowl. Pour in boiling water to cover. Let stand for 5 to 7 minutes, or until tender. Drain well in a colander.
  3. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Pour in the oil, swirling to coat the skillet. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Transfer to a plate (the chicken won’t be done at this point).
  4. Cook the gingerroot for 30 seconds, still over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in the bell pepper and carrots. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly softened, stirring constantly (add a little water if the vegetables are sticking). Stir in the cabbage. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the green onions, chicken, and sauce. Cook for 1 minute, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the vegetables are tender-crisp, stirring constantly. Stir in the noodles. Just before serving, sprinkle with the cilantro and peanuts.

Quick Tips

Cooking Tip: Rice stick noodles come in various sizes. For this recipe, look for noodles that are about the width of spaghetti. They are available in Asian specialty markets and in the Asian aisle of some supermarkets. 

 

 

American Heart Association recipes are developed or reviewed by nutrition experts and meet specific, science-based dietary guidelines and recipe criteria for a healthy dietary pattern.

Some recipes may be suitable for people who are managing diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and/or other conditions or seeking low-sodium, low-fat, low-sugar, low-cholesterol or low-calories recipes. However, this site and its services do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always talk to your health care provider for diagnosis and treatment, including your specific dietary needs. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem or condition, please contact a qualified health care provider.

Copyright is owned or held by the American Association, Inc. (AHA), except for recipes certified by the Heart-Check recipe certification program or otherwise indicated. All rights are reserved. 

