Recipe: Chicken with Napa Cabbage and Rice Noodles

Cooking Tip: Rice stick noodles come in various sizes. For this recipe, look for noodles that are about the width of spaghetti. They are available in Asian specialty markets and in the Asian aisle of some supermarkets.

Cook the gingerroot for 30 seconds, still over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in the bell pepper and carrots. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly softened, stirring constantly (add a little water if the vegetables are sticking). Stir in the cabbage. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the green onions, chicken, and sauce. Cook for 1 minute, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the vegetables are tender-crisp, stirring constantly. Stir in the noodles. Just before serving, sprinkle with the cilantro and peanuts.

Meanwhile, heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Pour in the oil, swirling to coat the skillet. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Transfer to a plate (the chicken won’t be done at this point).

Put the noodles in a large bowl. Pour in boiling water to cover. Let stand for 5 to 7 minutes, or until tender. Drain well in a colander.

