North Baltimore, Ohio

August 15, 2023 11:42 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
June 2023 Left Rail
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
Temporary

Recipe: Meatball Sub Casserole

FEATURING OUR PERFECTLY CRAFTED SOURDOUGH BREAD

 

Timing: 10 minutes | Yields 4 servings

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 slices of Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Sourdough bread – torn into 2″ squares

  • 2 lbs ground beef

  • 1 small or half a large onion, diced

  • 4 cloves of garlic, crushed

  • 1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumb

  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan, divided in half

  • 4 tablespoons parsley, chopped and divided

  • 1 egg, beaten

  • 1/3 cup milk

  • 1 jar of red sauce

  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted

  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

  2. In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients until just combined.

  3. Shape mixture into 36 meatballs, approximately 2 tablespoons each.

  4. Bake 18-20 minutes or until cooked through.

  5. Mix melted butter, garlic powder, 1 tablespoon parsley, and torn bread till coated.

  6. Place half the buttered bread on the bottom of a casserole dish.

  7. Top buttered bread with meatballs, then sauce, then add another half of bread then top with cheese.

  8. Place in oven and cook on 350 for 30 minutes till cheese is nice and bubbly.

  9. Serve warm.

 
 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website