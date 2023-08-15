Recipe: Meatball Sub Casserole

FEATURING OUR PERFECTLY CRAFTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
Timing: 10 minutes | Yields 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
8 slices of Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Sourdough bread – torn into 2″ squares
2 lbs ground beef
1 small or half a large onion, diced
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumb
1/2 cup grated parmesan, divided in half
4 tablespoons parsley, chopped and divided
1 egg, beaten
1/3 cup milk
1 jar of red sauce
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients until just combined.
Shape mixture into 36 meatballs, approximately 2 tablespoons each.
Bake 18-20 minutes or until cooked through.
Mix melted butter, garlic powder, 1 tablespoon parsley, and torn bread till coated.
Place half the buttered bread on the bottom of a casserole dish.
Top buttered bread with meatballs, then sauce, then add another half of bread then top with cheese.
Place in oven and cook on 350 for 30 minutes till cheese is nice and bubbly.
Serve warm.