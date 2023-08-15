Recipe: Meatball Sub Casserole

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients until just combined.

Shape mixture into 36 meatballs, approximately 2 tablespoons each.

Bake 18-20 minutes or until cooked through.

Mix melted butter, garlic powder, 1 tablespoon parsley, and torn bread till coated.

Place half the buttered bread on the bottom of a casserole dish.

Top buttered bread with meatballs, then sauce, then add another half of bread then top with cheese.

Place in oven and cook on 350 for 30 minutes till cheese is nice and bubbly.