Recipe: Ornament Cookies

(Family Features) Cooking up a successful holiday gathering calls for everyone’s favorite recipes.
Get Creative with Delicious, Decorative Cookies
A decadent holiday meal isn’t complete without a sweet dessert to cap off the evening. When in doubt, go with a traditional treat that’s perfect for sharing: cookies.
These Ornament Cookies can be shaped any way you like to celebrate the holidays. The royal icing adorning these festive favorites is made with powdered sugar and meringue powder; just use food coloring to add a personal touch.
Ornament Cookies
Prep time: 25 minutes plus 1 hour to decorate
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 2 dozen cookies
Cookies:
- 1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup Domino Golden Sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Royal Icing:
- 4 cups Domino Powdered Sugar
- 3 tablespoons meringue powder
- 1/3 cup, plus 2-3 tablespoons, warm water, divided
- desired food coloring
- To prepare cookies: In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg; beat until well combined. Scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add flour and salt; beat until just combined.
- Dump mixture onto lightly floured surface and divide in half. Shape each half into disks and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Working on lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/2-inch thick. Cut cookies using ornament-shaped cookie cutter. Place cookies on prepared pans and bake 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature.
- To make royal icing: In large mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, meringue powder and 1/3 cup water. Beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-high and beat 8-10 minutes, adding 2-3 tablespoons warm water, as necessary. Icing should be stiff enough to hold peak when tested.
- Color royal icing with food coloring and decorate cookies.
