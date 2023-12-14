Recipe: Ornament Cookies

(Family Features) Cooking up a successful holiday gathering calls for everyone’s favorite recipes.

Get Creative with Delicious, Decorative Cookies

A decadent holiday meal isn’t complete without a sweet dessert to cap off the evening. When in doubt, go with a traditional treat that’s perfect for sharing: cookies.

These Ornament Cookies can be shaped any way you like to celebrate the holidays. The royal icing adorning these festive favorites is made with powdered sugar and meringue powder; just use food coloring to add a personal touch.

For more than 120 years, Domino Sugar has helped millions bake special recipes like these cookies made with non-GMO, vegan, kosher and gluten-free Golden Sugar that’s free flowing and easy to scoop, spoon and pour. The sugar retains a hint of molasses flavor, giving it a golden color and providing a perfect way to add less processed sweetness to your loved ones’ favorite desserts.

Ornament Cookies

Prep time: 25 minutes plus 1 hour to decorate

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 2 dozen cookies

Cookies:

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup Domino Golden Sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Royal Icing:

4 cups Domino Powdered Sugar

3 tablespoons meringue powder

1/3 cup, plus 2-3 tablespoons, warm water, divided

desired food coloring

To prepare cookies: In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg; beat until well combined. Scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add flour and salt; beat until just combined. Dump mixture onto lightly floured surface and divide in half. Shape each half into disks and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Working on lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/2-inch thick. Cut cookies using ornament-shaped cookie cutter. Place cookies on prepared pans and bake 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature. To make royal icing: In large mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, meringue powder and 1/3 cup water. Beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-high and beat 8-10 minutes, adding 2-3 tablespoons warm water, as necessary. Icing should be stiff enough to hold peak when tested. Color royal icing with food coloring and decorate cookies.



