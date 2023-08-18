RECIPE: Peanut Butter Cup Blondies

How to

1. Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

2. Prepare a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray or lined with baking parchment.

3. Melt butter in a small saucepan, remove from heat and add peanut butter and milk; stir until smooth. Let cool slightly.

4. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt, set aside.

5. In a separate bowl, mix together eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla extract by hand. Gradually whisk in melted butter/peanut butter mixture until combines and smooth.

6. Add flour mixture into peanut butter mixture, stir until just combines. Do not overmix.

7. Spread batter into prepared 9-inch square baking pan. Arrange mini peanut cups in 4 rows of 4.

8. Bake at 350-degrees for 20 minutes, or until cake tester or wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs.

9. Let pan cool before cutting. Cut into 16 even squares.

Source: Kemps