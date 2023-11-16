Recipe: Sweet Potato Peanut Butter Pie

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 9.5-inch glass pie dish with butter.

For the crust, add the cream filled chocolate cookies in a food processor and process into a fine crumb. Add the melted butter and pulse until combined.

Transfer the cookie mixture to the greased pie dish and press to cover the bottom and up the sides of the dish. Set aside.

For the filling, in a small microwaveable bowl, melt the butter. Allow to cool slightly. Add the eggs, sweetpotato puree, peanut butter, vanilla, and cinnamon into a medium bowl. Mix until combined. Add the light brown sugar and melted butter. Mix until smooth.

Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl.

Add the flour mixture and mix well.

Spoon the batter on top of the cookie crust and spread evenly.

Bake the pie in the middle rack of the oven for 30 minutes. Place a piece of parchment paper on top of the pie to prevent from over browning. Bake for an additional 30 minutes to 35 minutes. A toothpick will reveal moist crumbs and slightly gooey center. Allow to cool completely.

For the whipped cream, pour the cream in a chilled bowl. With an electric handheld mixer, mix on medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and beat on low until combined. Chill the whipped cream until ready to use.