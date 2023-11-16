Recipe: Sweet Potato Peanut Butter Pie

Developed exclusively for the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission by Season 1 Masterchef winner and cookbook author Whitney Miller
Ingredients
Crust:
- Unsalted butter for greasing baking dish
- 24 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
- 4 tbsp 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted
Filling:
- 2/3 cup unsalted butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup cooked and pureed sweetpotato*
- 2/3 cup peanut butter
- 2 tbsp pure vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 cups packed light brown sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp baking soda
Whipped Cream:
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream cold
- 3 ½ tbsp confectioner’s sugar
Garnish:
- 1/4 cup chopped toasted peanuts
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 9.5-inch glass pie dish with butter.
- For the crust, add the cream filled chocolate cookies in a food processor and process into a fine crumb. Add the melted butter and pulse until combined.
- Transfer the cookie mixture to the greased pie dish and press to cover the bottom and up the sides of the dish. Set aside.
- For the filling, in a small microwaveable bowl, melt the butter. Allow to cool slightly. Add the eggs, sweetpotato puree, peanut butter, vanilla, and cinnamon into a medium bowl. Mix until combined. Add the light brown sugar and melted butter. Mix until smooth.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl.
- Add the flour mixture and mix well.
- Spoon the batter on top of the cookie crust and spread evenly.
- Bake the pie in the middle rack of the oven for 30 minutes. Place a piece of parchment paper on top of the pie to prevent from over browning. Bake for an additional 30 minutes to 35 minutes. A toothpick will reveal moist crumbs and slightly gooey center. Allow to cool completely.
- For the whipped cream, pour the cream in a chilled bowl. With an electric handheld mixer, mix on medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and beat on low until combined. Chill the whipped cream until ready to use.
- Spoon the whipped cream on top of the pie and spread with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle chopped peanuts over the top.