North Baltimore, Ohio

November 16, 2023 8:23 am

Recipe: Sweet Potato Peanut Butter Pie

Developed exclusively for the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission by Season 1 Masterchef winner and cookbook author Whitney Miller

Ingredients

 

Crust:

  • Unsalted butter for greasing baking dish
  • 24 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
  • 4 tbsp 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

  • 2/3 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup cooked and pureed sweetpotato*
  • 2/3 cup peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 2 cups packed light brown sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp baking soda

Whipped Cream:

  • 1 ½ cups heavy cream cold
  • 3 ½ tbsp confectioner’s sugar

Garnish:

  • 1/4 cup chopped toasted peanuts

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 9.5-inch glass pie dish with butter.
  • For the crust, add the cream filled chocolate cookies in a food processor and process into a fine crumb. Add the melted butter and pulse until combined.
  • Transfer the cookie mixture to the greased pie dish and press to cover the bottom and up the sides of the dish. Set aside.
  • For the filling, in a small microwaveable bowl, melt the butter. Allow to cool slightly. Add the eggs, sweetpotato puree, peanut butter, vanilla, and cinnamon into a medium bowl. Mix until combined. Add the light brown sugar and melted butter. Mix until smooth.
  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl.
  • Add the flour mixture and mix well.
  • Spoon the batter on top of the cookie crust and spread evenly.
  • Bake the pie in the middle rack of the oven for 30 minutes. Place a piece of parchment paper on top of the pie to prevent from over browning. Bake for an additional 30 minutes to 35 minutes. A toothpick will reveal moist crumbs and slightly gooey center. Allow to cool completely.
  • For the whipped cream, pour the cream in a chilled bowl. With an electric handheld mixer, mix on medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and beat on low until combined. Chill the whipped cream until ready to use.
  • Spoon the whipped cream on top of the pie and spread with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle chopped peanuts over the top.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Source: Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission. All rights reserved, material and content for informational purposes only.

