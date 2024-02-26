North Baltimore, Ohio

February 26, 2024 12:21 am

Recipe to Try: Avocado Egg In A Hole

Avocado Egg In A Hole

 
Avocado-Egg-in-a-Hole.jpg

FEATURING OUR PERFECTLY CRAFTED THICK SLICED WHITE

Avocad-oh-yeah. This easy-to-make dish is as tasty as it is fun and will make you look like a master chef.

 
 

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 slices Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted White Bread

  • 1 tablespoon butter

  • 1/4 of a medium avocado, cut lengthwise into 4 slices

  • 2 eggs

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

  • Dash ground black pepper

  • 1 ounce Gruyere cheese, shredded (1/4 cup)

  • Cracked black pepper (optional)

 
 
 

DIRECTIONS

  • Cut a 3×2-inch oval out of the center of each slice of bread. Reserve the bread centers for another use.*

  • Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet heated over medium heat. Add bread to the skillet. Cook over medium heat about 2 minutes or until the bottom of the bread is golden brown. Carefully flip bread slices.

  • Arrange two avocado slices on the perimeter of the hole in each bread slice. Break an egg into a custard cup, then slip the egg into the center of each oval. Season egg with salt and ground black pepper. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes.

  • Sprinkle cheese over toast and eggs. Cover and cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more or until egg is desired doneness and cheese is melted.

  • If desired, sprinkle with freshly cracked black pepper.

  • *Reserve for croutons, bread pudding, or process to make breadcrumbs.

 

Source: Nature’s Own Bread

