North Baltimore, Ohio

Cut a 3×2-inch oval out of the center of each slice of bread. Reserve the bread centers for another use.*

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet heated over medium heat. Add bread to the skillet. Cook over medium heat about 2 minutes or until the bottom of the bread is golden brown. Carefully flip bread slices.

Arrange two avocado slices on the perimeter of the hole in each bread slice. Break an egg into a custard cup, then slip the egg into the center of each oval. Season egg with salt and ground black pepper. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes.

Sprinkle cheese over toast and eggs. Cover and cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more or until egg is desired doneness and cheese is melted.

If desired, sprinkle with freshly cracked black pepper.