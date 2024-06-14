Recipe to try: Buffalo Chicken and Rice

Ingredients
- 1 bag Success® White Rice
- 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
- 1/2 cup buffalo sauce
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup green onions, chopped (optional, for garnish)
Instructions
Cheesy Chicken Favorites
When it comes to comfort foods, nothing quite satisfies like your favorite chicken dishes with cheese on top! There is something about the blend of tender, succulent chicken with soft melted cheese that just never fails to hit the spot. What’s more, combining chicken and cheese is as easy as it is delicious, just try this Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole and see!
What are the Best Cheeses for Melting?
Knowing which cheeses work best with your desired meal can be tricky, so here is a handy guide to cheeses that are perfect for melting and when to use them:
- Parmesan: This beloved Italian cheese is made for melting as this recipe for Stuffed Peppers will attest.
- Mozzarella: Another Italian staple, mozzarella adds flavor and texture to dishes, as can be seen in this recipe for Mushroom Spinach Lasagne.
- Cheddar: A favorite among kids of all ages, cheddar goes great in casseroles, oven bakes and savory treats like these Broccoli and Cheddar Rice Cups.
- Feta: Although mainly associated with salads, feta can also be used to give oven and casserole dishes a savory and refreshing twist!
- Cottage Cheese: Mild, puffy and delicious, you’ll love how cottage cheese melts into this delicious Spinach and Quinoa Risotto.
How to Prepare Chicken
With chicken being a firm favorite on the weekly menu in most households, it’s important to make sure you keep your repertoire varied, and the secret to keeping your chicken dishes new and exciting is getting to grips with the different ways in which you can prepare it. From skillets to casseroles to salads to soups, our guide to Different ways to Make Chicken will equip you with the skills you need to delight your dinner table!
-
Looking for a delicious buffalo chicken casserole recipe? Look no further! Our mouthwatering buffalo chicken casserole with Success® White Rice is packed with flavor and easy to make.
Step 1
-
Prepare rice according to package directions.
Step 2
-
Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken, rice, and buffalo sauce. Stir well to coat the chicken and rice evenly with the sauce.
Step 3
-
Transfer the mixture into a baking dish and spread it out evenly. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese on top of the chicken and rice mixture, covering it completely.
Step 4
-
Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for about 25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
Step 5
-
Once done, remove the casserole from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Garnish with green onions and serve.
Source:
Buffalo Chicken and Rice Casserole | Success® Rice (successrice.com)