Recipe to try: Buffalo Chicken and Rice

Cheesy Chicken Favorites

When it comes to comfort foods, nothing quite satisfies like your favorite chicken dishes with cheese on top! There is something about the blend of tender, succulent chicken with soft melted cheese that just never fails to hit the spot. What’s more, combining chicken and cheese is as easy as it is delicious, just try this Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole and see!

What are the Best Cheeses for Melting?

Knowing which cheeses work best with your desired meal can be tricky, so here is a handy guide to cheeses that are perfect for melting and when to use them:

Parmesan : This beloved Italian cheese is made for melting as this recipe for Stuffed Peppers will attest.

: This beloved Italian cheese is made for melting as this recipe for will attest. Mozzarella : Another Italian staple, mozzarella adds flavor and texture to dishes, as can be seen in this recipe for Mushroom Spinach Lasagne .

: Another Italian staple, mozzarella adds flavor and texture to dishes, as can be seen in this recipe for . Cheddar : A favorite among kids of all ages, cheddar goes great in casseroles, oven bakes and savory treats like these Broccoli and Cheddar Rice Cups .

: A favorite among kids of all ages, cheddar goes great in casseroles, oven bakes and savory treats like these . Feta : Although mainly associated with salads, feta can also be used to give oven and casserole dishes a savory and refreshing twist!

: Although mainly associated with salads, feta can also be used to give oven and casserole dishes a savory and refreshing twist! Cottage Cheese: Mild, puffy and delicious, you’ll love how cottage cheese melts into this delicious Spinach and Quinoa Risotto.

How to Prepare Chicken

With chicken being a firm favorite on the weekly menu in most households, it’s important to make sure you keep your repertoire varied, and the secret to keeping your chicken dishes new and exciting is getting to grips with the different ways in which you can prepare it. From skillets to casseroles to salads to soups, our guide to Different ways to Make Chicken will equip you with the skills you need to delight your dinner table!