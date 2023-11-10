Recipe to Try: Caramelized Bananas

(Culinary.net) Satisfying your craving for dessert just got a lot easier. These Caramelized Bananas are a delicious combination of crunchy caramel on the outside and soft bananas on the inside. Just a few ingredients perfectly paired with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream equals a flavorful treat.

Caramelized Bananas

Butter, for melting in pan

2 bananas

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons maple syrup

vanilla ice cream (optional)

In medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Slice bananas evenly into 1/2-inch-thick coins. Once skillet is hot, add banana slices. Sprinkle in cinnamon, pour in maple syrup and toss gently to coat both sides. Cook bananas 4 minutes on each side until caramelized. Remove from heat and serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Tips: Be sure bananas are not overly ripe. Green tinge is preferred as bananas will hold up better to heat. Sugar burns quickly watch closely when caramelizing.



