Recipe to Try: Caramelized Bananas

(Culinary.net) Satisfying your craving for dessert just got a lot easier. These Caramelized Bananas are a delicious combination of crunchy caramel on the outside and soft bananas on the inside. Just a few ingredients perfectly paired with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream equals a flavorful treat.
Caramelized Bananas
- Butter, for melting in pan
- 2 bananas
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- vanilla ice cream (optional)
- In medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Slice bananas evenly into 1/2-inch-thick coins. Once skillet is hot, add banana slices.
- Sprinkle in cinnamon, pour in maple syrup and toss gently to coat both sides. Cook bananas 4 minutes on each side until caramelized. Remove from heat and serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Tips: Be sure bananas are not overly ripe. Green tinge is preferred as bananas will hold up better to heat. Sugar burns quickly watch closely when caramelizing.
