Recipe to Try: Cinnamon Chocolate Popcorn

(Family Features) Cozying up to the fireplace or snuggling deeper into a favorite blanket or throw are sure ways to warm yourself on cold days. For an extra touch of coziness, adding a favorite snack to the occasion can help you relax and release the stresses of the day.

Consider a versatile ingredient like popcorn that can help enhance wintertime treats as one of America’s most beloved foods. The seed-to-snack simplicity of popcorn makes it easy to enjoy by the handful on its own or as part of a tasty recipe served by the fire.

This Cinnamon Chocolate Popcorn takes just minutes to prepare and combines two delicious flavors in one easy treat. Quick and delightful, it’s sure to become a family favorite, particularly during the cooler months when chilly forecasts call for comforting snacks.

To find more winter desserts and pop-able snacks, visit popcorn.org.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!







Cinnamon Chocolate Popcorn

Yield: 3 quarts

3 quarts popped popcorn

butter-flavored nonstick cooking spray

9 tablespoons powdered cocoa mix (cocoa sweetened with sugar or sugar substitute)

3 teaspoons cinnamon

Place popcorn in large bowl and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle cocoa mix and cinnamon on popcorn. Toss to coat evenly. Serve immediately.



SOURCE:

Popcorn Board