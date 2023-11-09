North Baltimore, Ohio

Recipe to Try: Cowboy Caviar

(Culinary.net) If you’re looking for a new dip for your next get-together and tired of the same boring salsas and layered dips, this Cowboy Caviar may quickly become a family favorite.

Also known as Texas Caviar, this bean salad can be a hit with loved ones at birthdays, holidays, graduations, reunions and more. It serves well with tortilla chips but can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Plus, it’s a breeze to make and can be even simpler when prepared the night before your big event.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!



Cowboy Caviar

  • 1          can (15 ounces) sweet corn
  • 1          can (15 ounces) black beans
  • 1          bunch cilantro
  • 3          Roma tomatoes
  • 2          jalapenos
  • 1/2       red onion
  • bell peppers (mix of green, red, orange and yellow, as desired)
  • tortilla chips, for serving

Dressing:

  • 1/3       cup olive oil
  • 1/3       cup red wine vinegar
  • 1          tablespoon honey
  • 1          tablespoon paprika
  • 1          lime, juice only
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  1. Drain and rinse corn and black beans; dry well.
  2. Finely chop and dice cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion and bell peppers.
  3. To make dressing: Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, paprika and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
  4. Mix vegetables with dressing. Serve with tortilla chips.


