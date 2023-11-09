Recipe to Try: Cowboy Caviar

(Culinary.net) If you’re looking for a new dip for your next get-together and tired of the same boring salsas and layered dips, this Cowboy Caviar may quickly become a family favorite.

Also known as Texas Caviar, this bean salad can be a hit with loved ones at birthdays, holidays, graduations, reunions and more. It serves well with tortilla chips but can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Plus, it’s a breeze to make and can be even simpler when prepared the night before your big event.

Visit Culinary.net to find more quick and simple appetizer recipes.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!







Cowboy Caviar

1 can (15 ounces) sweet corn

1 can (15 ounces) black beans

1 bunch cilantro

3 Roma tomatoes

2 jalapenos

1/2 red onion

bell peppers (mix of green, red, orange and yellow, as desired)

tortilla chips, for serving

Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon paprika

1 lime, juice only

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Drain and rinse corn and black beans; dry well. Finely chop and dice cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion and bell peppers. To make dressing: Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, paprika and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix vegetables with dressing. Serve with tortilla chips.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net