Recipe to Try: ENVY™ APPLE EASTER BLISS BALL POPS

Makes 12 – 14
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Envy™ Apples
- 6 Large Pitted Dates
- ¾ Cup Rolled Oats
- ¼ Cup Dried Coconut
- ¼ Cup Ground Almonds
- 1 ¼ Cups Dark Chocolate
- 12 Cake Pop Sticks
METHOD
- Grate Envy™ apples and using a cheese cloth squeeze out excess juices. Place the dates in a food processor
- Add the rolled oats, coconut and almonds
- Blend the mixture until it starts to clump into a ball
- Roll the mixture into 12 even sized (about 1 tablespoon) oval shaped balls and chill for an hour
- Melt the chocolate in the microwave until smooth and glossy
- Insert a cake pop stick into each bliss ball
- Then half dip each apple pop into the melted chocolate and decorate with sprinkles or icing decorations, transfer to a lined tray to set
- Chill for at least 1 hour before serving