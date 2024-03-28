North Baltimore, Ohio

March 28, 2024 1:30 am

Recipe to Try: ENVY™ APPLE EASTER BLISS BALL POPS

Makes 12 – 14

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Envy™ Apples
  • 6 Large Pitted Dates
  • ¾ Cup Rolled Oats
  • ¼ Cup Dried Coconut
  • ¼ Cup Ground Almonds
  • 1 ¼ Cups Dark Chocolate
  • 12 Cake Pop Sticks

METHOD

  1. Grate Envy™ apples and using a cheese cloth squeeze out excess juices. Place the dates in a food processor
  2. Add the rolled oats, coconut and almonds
  3. Blend the mixture until it starts to clump into a ball
  4. Roll the mixture into 12 even sized (about 1 tablespoon) oval shaped balls and chill for an hour
  5. Melt the chocolate in the microwave until smooth and glossy
  6. Insert a cake pop stick into each bliss ball
  7. Then half dip each apple pop into the melted chocolate and decorate with sprinkles or icing decorations, transfer to a lined tray to set
  8. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving
 
 
 
 
 

