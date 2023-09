From Kemps.com

Prep & Cook Time: 5 min

Serves: 2

Hulk’s Smashin’ Green Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup Kemps Lowfat Milk plus additional as needed

2 ounces or about 2 big handfuls of fresh spinach

1/2 medium frozen banana chunks

1/2 cup frozen mango or pineapple chunks

1 tablespoon nut** butter of choice

Ice optional

How to

1.Place all ingredients in a blender*. Blend until smooth.

2.Pour into a glass.

ENJOY!

*With adult supervision

** Contains: Nuts, milk.

©MARVEL