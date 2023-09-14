Recipe to try: Mango Banana Smoothie

Mango Banana Smoothie
Not too many ingredients are needed for this tasty drink, and you can add more items to personalize it to suit you even more.
Ingredients:
1 ripe mango (peeled, seeded and diced)
1 ripe banana (peeled and cut in chunks)
1 tsp honey (or to taste)
1 cup Kemps 2% Milk
6-8 ice cubes
How to:
Place mango, banana and milk in blender.
Drizzle in 1 tsp honey, to taste, and depending on sweetness of mango.
Add ice cubes.
Place lid on blender. Blend until smooth, then pour into glass to serve.
Tips:
Freeze banana or use frozen mango for frostier smoothie.
Be creative – add a squeeze of lime juice, or a sprinkle of cinnamon, or a splash of orange juice to your beverage.
Add Kemps Vanilla Ice Cream to make this smoothie a creamy, thick milkshake.
Source: Kemps