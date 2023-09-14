North Baltimore, Ohio

September 14, 2023

Recipe to try: Mango Banana Smoothie

Mango Banana Smoothie

Prep & Cook Time10 min
Serves 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Not too many ingredients are needed for this tasty drink, and you can add more items to personalize it to suit you even more.

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango (peeled, seeded and diced)
1 ripe banana (peeled and cut in chunks)
1 tsp honey (or to taste)
1 cup Kemps 2% Milk
6-8 ice cubes

How to:

Place mango, banana and milk in blender.
Drizzle in 1 tsp honey, to taste, and depending on sweetness of mango.
Add ice cubes.
Place lid on blender. Blend until smooth, then pour into glass to serve.

Tips:
Freeze banana or use frozen mango for frostier smoothie.
Be creative – add a squeeze of lime juice, or a sprinkle of cinnamon, or a splash of orange juice to your beverage.

Add Kemps Vanilla Ice Cream to make this smoothie a creamy, thick milkshake.

Source: Kemps

