North Baltimore, Ohio

Tomato-Tortellini Soup
When the weather is frightfully cold and you need something quick to warm you up, try this recipe for Tomato-Tortellini soup. With only 4 ingredients, you’ll be warm and cozy in no time.
- 2 14 ounce cans reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 9 ounce package of refrigerated tortellini
- 1 8 ounce tub cream cheese spread with chive and onion
- 1 can tomato soup
- Fresh chives (optional)
- In a medium sauce pan bring broth to a boil. Add tortellini then reduce heat to simmer uncovered for 5 minutes.
- In a bowl whisk 1/3 cup of hot broth into the cream cheese spread. Whisk until smooth. Pour contents into sauce pan.
- Stir in tomato soup and heat through.
- Serve with fresh chives, if desired.
Recipe adapted from Better Homes and Gardens.
