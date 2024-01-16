North Baltimore, Ohio

Tomato-Tortellini Soup

When the weather is frightfully cold and you need something quick to warm you up, try this recipe for Tomato-Tortellini soup. With only 4 ingredients, you’ll be warm and cozy in no time.

Tomato-Tortellini Soup

2 14 ounce cans reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 9 ounce package of refrigerated tortellini

1 8 ounce tub cream cheese spread with chive and onion

1 can tomato soup

Fresh chives (optional)

In a medium sauce pan bring broth to a boil. Add tortellini then reduce heat to simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. In a bowl whisk 1/3 cup of hot broth into the cream cheese spread. Whisk until smooth. Pour contents into sauce pan. Stir in tomato soup and heat through. Serve with fresh chives, if desired.

Recipe adapted from Better Homes and Gardens.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net