I noticed a had a can of pumpkin in my pantry that I probably had left over from Thanksgiving. I decided to try this recipe.

Cast Iron Pumpkin Bread

Cast Iron Pumpkin Bread with Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese SERVINGS- 8 servings EQUIPMENT medium bowl

Large bowl

Small bowl

9 inch cast iron skillet

Food thermometer INGREDIENTS 1 cup white whole-wheat flour

¾ cup stone ground cornmeal

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp kosher salt

1 large egg

1/2 cup buttermilk

3 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp grape seed or canola oil

1 tbsp non-fat Greek yogurt

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tbsp unsalted butterfor greasing the skillet Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese 7 tbsp Greek yogurt cream cheese, softened for 30minutes

3 tbsp pumpkin puree

1 tsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground ginger

1/8 tsp clove

1/8 tsp nutmeg

Pinch kosher salt INSTRUCTIONS Preheat oven to 350°F.

Wash hands with soap and water.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, beat the egg. Wash your hands after handling raw egg. Then mix in buttermilk, syrup, oil and yogurt. Stir the pumpkin puree into the egg mixture. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir until just combined.

Heat a 9-inch cast iron skillet over high until very hot. Add the butter and let it melt. Pour in the batter, scraping all the batter into the skillet. Turn off the heat.

Now place the skillet filled with batter into the preheated oven. Bake until the internal temperature reaches165°F on a food thermometer.

Let cool slightly in the pan. Invert onto a cooling rack and cool.

In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for cream cheese. Store in the refrigerator until needed.

Bread can be kept at room temperature for up to 2 days. It will keep an additional week in the refrigerator, covered in foil or plastic wrap. You can also freeze the cornbread. Tightly covering with foil and place in a heavy-duty freezer bag.

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese mixture will last in the refrigerator in an airtight container for 3 to 4 days. Do not freeze. NOTES This recipe was developed using the Safe Recipe Style Guide at SafeRecipeGuide.org

