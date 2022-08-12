North Baltimore, Ohio

August 12, 2022 3:32 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
GOST 2022 Rail Button
2022.03.25 Update website
3 panel GIF
March 2020
OB You’re Expecting

“Recognize & Utilize” a Special Program for National Grief Awareness Day

Recognize & Utilize a special program for National Grief Awareness Day

This FREE program will help participants:

Recognize the many different types of grief that can affect us and our loved ones.
Utilize different coping mechanisms and resources to best manage grief as it affects us and those we care about.

DONUTS & COFFEE PROVIDED
Call Stephanie at 419-957-8327 to RSVP!
presented by NAMI – Wood County
600 Sterling Dri v e | N. Baltimore, OH 45872
4 19- 2 5 7 – 2 4 2 1 | bri a rhi l lhc . com |
 

 

 

 

BRIAR HILL
ATrilogySeniorLivingCommunity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website