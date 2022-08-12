Recognize & Utilize a special program for National Grief Awareness Day

This FREE program will help participants:

Recognize the many different types of grief that can affect us and our loved ones.

Utilize different coping mechanisms and resources to best manage grief as it affects us and those we care about.

DONUTS & COFFEE PROVIDED

Call Stephanie at 419-957-8327 to RSVP!

presented by NAMI – Wood County

600 Sterling Dri v e | N. Baltimore, OH 45872

4 19- 2 5 7 – 2 4 2 1 | bri a rhi l lhc . com |

BRIAR HILL

ATrilogySeniorLivingCommunity