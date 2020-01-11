Weekly Specials
Record of Legislation Passed by Village Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE January 7, 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the 7 day of January, 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.  Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2019 – 43    AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INVESTMENT ACCOUNT WITH STAROHIO FOR SHORT TERM/OVERNIGHT INVESTMENT OF PUBLIC FUNDS OF THE VILLAGE

 ORDINANCE 2019 – 44    AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE RENEWAL OF THE DEPOSITORY AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON BANK FOR THE PERIOD 1-1-2020 THROUGH 12-31-2024

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on January 7, 2020 approved by the Mayor on January 7, 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: January, 2020

 

